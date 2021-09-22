A wild monkey in Malaysia “kidnapped” a puppy and “held it hostage” for three days.

The primate in question is said to be part of a gang known to steal food from homes in Taman Lestari Putra and last week, it abducted two-week-old puppy Saru, before scuttling up an electricity post.

Dramatic footage shows the monkey carrying the dog from tree to tree before residents made the rescue.

Locals threw rocks and let off bangers close to the monkey and it eventually dropped the puppy from its grasp before disappearing back into the forest.