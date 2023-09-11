XL bully dog attack: Yvette Cooper calls for government to take ‘stronger action’

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has criticised current government legislation concerning dangerous dogs and has called for stronger action following a horrific attack on a young girl in Birmingham.

The girl and two men were injured following an attack by an American XL bully dog, which has prompted home secretary Suella Braverman to push for a ban on the canines.

Speaking on Sky News, Ms Cooper said: “We have to have much stronger action.

“We have seen some totally awful attacks by these dangerous dogs. It cannot continue. But, it needs to go broader. We need to look at the whole legislation because it’s just not working.”