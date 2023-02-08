Zelensky praises MPs for showing ‘strong British character’ in surprise address

Volodymyr Zelensky has praised MPs for showing “strong British character” as he made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday.

Politicians gathered in Westminster Hall as the president of Ukraine made his address, urging the West to send fighter jets and provide his forces with “wings for freedom”.

“All of you showed your grit and character... strong British character,” Mr Zelensky told MPs, thanking them for their support.

“You didn’t compromise Ukraine... and thus, you didn’t compromise the spirit of these great islands.”

