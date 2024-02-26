Watch: Zelensky’s cheeky response when asked if he would answer call from Putin

This is President Volodymyr Zelensky’s response when asked if he would answer a call from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian president was asked if he would pick up the phone if Putin called him during a conference with his ministers and journalists in Kyiv on Sunday (25 February).

When asked if he would answer Putin’s call, Zelensky laughed.

He replied: “He doesn’t have a mobile, how will he call me? I don’t use the telegram of 1917. He will not call me, he doesn’t want to end this war.”