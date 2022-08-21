Liverpool v Man Utd: Latest statistics ahead of the forthcoming clash

Liverpool are set to face Manchester United on Monday, 22 August in a clash at Old Trafford.

Neither football club has won a match so far this season.

United's fans have planned a demonstration at their home ground in protest against the club's ownership, after similar protests forced a match against Liverpool two seasons ago to be postponed.

Here are all the key statistics you need to know before kick off at 8pm on Monday.

