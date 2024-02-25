Influx of new designers at Saudi fashion event will benefit younger artists

Budding creatives in the Saudi fashion scene will make younger generations feel inspired, according to a designer.

Reema Al Barwardy spoke to The Independent at the 2024 Saudi Cup, a showcase of the Kingdom’s finest culture, cuisine and entertainment.

She said, “Growing up, I didn’t have a Saudi fashion designer that I looked up to.

“I think [Saudi 100 brands) creates an inspiration for young designers.”

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Ministry of Culture.