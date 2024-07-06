Serena Williams Pays Tribute To Andy Murray After 'Final' Wimbledon Doubles Loss

Serena Williams has paid tribute to Andy Murray following what could be his final men’s doubles at Wimbledon.

The tennis legend played alongside his brother, Jamie, and lost 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

“I have to say I’ve always enjoyed watching you. One of the main reasons because you were one of the few players who would be more angry than me on the court”, Williams joked in a video posted to social media.

“I also hold a special place in my heart to you because you always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve.”