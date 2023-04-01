Anthony Joshua says he ‘doesn’t need boxing’ ahead of match against Jermaine Franklin

Boxer and former World Champion Anthony Joshua said that he “doesn’t need boxing to be special” in an interview ahead of his match against Jermaine Franklin.

"I don't need boxing to make me feel special at all. I could be done with boxing today and I would be the same old G, the same person. I don't need boxing to boost my ego," Joshua told Sky News.

"You know how tough it's going to be but the looking forward to it is 'I've been here, I belong here,” he said commenting on hi feeling on the day of the match.

