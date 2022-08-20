Arsenal: Arteta says he is 'very confident' Saka will sign new deal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that he is 'very confident' that Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal with the football club as rumours fly that the forward is being eyed up by Manchester City.

"I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody, we are very much aligned in what we want to achieve," the 40-year-old said.

The 20-year-old forward has two years left on his current contract, with City seeing him as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling.

Sign up to our newsletters.