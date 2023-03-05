Arteta praises Reiss Nelson’s ‘important day’ as substitute scores dramatic winner

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised all of his substitutes for helping them come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Reiss Nelson’s 97th-minute winner could prove a decisive moment in the title race and at full-time Arteta praised his forward for coming off the bench and making the difference.

“When we scored the second goal it was, okay, throw the toys out and let’s go for it,” the Gunners boss said.

“I’m so happy for Reiss after the difficult months that he’s had, and an incredible day.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.