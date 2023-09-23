In a post-game press interview, Henry Arundell was in complete shock after England’s 71-0 win against Chile in the Rugby World Cup.

Winger Arundell scored five tries as England tore up the safety-first playbook from their first two matches at the Rugby World Cup.

The victory means England have taken a decisive stride towards the quarter-finals.

They top Pool D on 14 points after three victories and can only be denied a knockout berth if they lose to Samoa and results conspire to produce a three-way tie, when points difference would be decisive.