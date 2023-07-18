Australia’s Victoria state has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking on Tuesday 18 July, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the decision to pull out was “not a difficult call” due to the costs of hosting.

“Frankly, six to seven billion dollars for a 12-day sporting event, we are not doing that,” he said.

“That does not represent value for money. That is all cost and no benefit.”

Mr Andrews also said his government had initially budgeted 2.6 billion Australian dollars (£1.4 billion) to stage the Commonwealth Games in five regional cities.