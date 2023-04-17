Moment Boston Marathon winners Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri cut the finish line

The 2023 Boston Marathon delivered high drama, as the Kenyan Evans Chebet held off the challenge of Tanzanian Gabriel Geay to finish with a time of 2:05:54, the third-fastest time in race history.

Meanwhile, in the elite women’s race, 33-year-old Kenya’s Hellen Obiri set a personal best time of 2:21:38 to claim her first-ever Marathon title and was hugged by her daughter after cutting the finish line.

This year’s edition held special significance as it is the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, a domestic terrorist attack in 2013 that

Sign up to our newsletters.