Pochettino insists Chelsea ‘ready’ to win Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea are “ready” to win the Carabao Cup after recent results that have altered the course of their season ahead of Sunday’s final.

The meeting with Liverpool at Wembley will be the club’s first final since co-owner Todd Boehly took charge and embarked on a radical overhaul that has so far not brought success.

It comes after wins away at Aston Villa in the FA Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, which were followed by a fine draw against champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium a week ago.