Graham Potter sees ‘step forward’ for Chelsea despite Borussia Dortmund defeat
Graham Potter believes Chelsea are heading in the right direction despite a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting with Borussia Dortmund.
The Blues managed 21 attempts to 14 from the hosts - and Joao Felix cannoned a first-half effort off the crossbar as Potter’s side came up empty-handed.
Chelsea will now have to quickly come up with answers before the sides meet again at Stamford Bridge on 7 March.
Potter, who insisted pre-match that he is capable of getting angry, nonetheless chose to see the result as glass half full.
