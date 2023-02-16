Graham Potter sees ‘step forward’ for Chelsea despite Borussia Dortmund defeat

Graham Potter believes Chelsea are heading in the right direction despite a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues managed 21 attempts to 14 from the hosts - and Joao Felix cannoned a first-half effort off the crossbar as Potter’s side came up empty-handed.

Chelsea will now have to quickly come up with answers before the sides meet again at Stamford Bridge on 7 March.

Potter, who insisted pre-match that he is capable of getting angry, nonetheless chose to see the result as glass half full.

