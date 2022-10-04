Pep Guardiola claims Erling Haaland is beyond compare and even better than the statistics suggest.

The Norwegian football star has made a stunning start at Manchester City, scoring 17 goals in just 11 appearances since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

His hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday was remarkably his third in successive home Premier League games.

Manager Guardiola said: “At his age no one can compete with him. The numbers speak for themselves and inside, in the locker room, and on the pitch we see things that are not in the stats.”

