Armando Broja confident Chelsea will 'bounce back' from Brighton defeat

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is confident his side will "bounce back" from their 4-1 loss to Brighton.

"It was a bad defeat, we're gonna bounce back from it, we're gonna dust ourselves off and we're gonna go again," the footballer said.

Broja said the team is looking ahead to the Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, 2 November.

The Premier League game at Amex Stadium saw Graham Potter suffer his first loss as Chelsea head coach.

