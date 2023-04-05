Interim Chelsea boss ‘couldn’t ask for more’ from his players in dull Liverpool draw

Interim Chelsea manager Bruno Saltor said he “could not ask for more” from his players after he oversaw a frustrating goalless draw against Liverpool in his first match in charge.

There was little to suggest much had changed in the 48 hours since Bruno replaced Graham Potter, who was abruptly sacked on Sunday after failing to turn around the team’s ailing fortunes.

Chelsea had the best of the game and saw two goals disallowed, but once again lacked the composure up front to kill off their underperforming opponents.

