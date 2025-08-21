Heartwarming moment Bears backup QB breaks down in tears after signing $10m deal

Watch the moment Chicago Bears back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent breaks down in tears over a new contract.

Bagent signed a two-year, $10 million extension through the 2027 season on Wednesday (20 August).

Undrafted in 2023 after a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University, he was picked up by the Bears and started four games that year.

Last season, he made two appearances as backup to Caleb Williams, who started every game having been drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Bagent, from Martinsburg, West Virginia, said his father grew up without running water in his home, adding "it's certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family's shoulders,.”