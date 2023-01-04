David Gold: West Ham joint chair dies aged 86 after ‘short illness’

David Gold, the joint chair of West Ham Football Club, has died after a "short illness" at the age of 86.

He played for the club's boys' team between the ages of 13 and 16, and took on the joint-chair position after a successful business career.

West Ham confirmed Mr Gold's death in a statement on Wednesday, 4 January.

The club said he was surrounded by his daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancee Lesley.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.