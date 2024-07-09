‘Mystic meerkats’ predict result of England’s Euro 2024 clash against Netherlands

A group of “mystic meerkats” have predicted England will beat the Netherlands in the semi-final of Euro 2024, earning the Three Lions another shot at the trophy they missed out on three years ago.

The “psychic powers” of the meerkats at Drusillas Park in East Sussex have accurately forecast victories for the team throughout the tournament so far, with their keepers hoping they continue their winning streak of predictions.

England will face the Netherlands in Wednesday’s semi-final after beating Switzerland in a penalty shoot-out to reach the final four.

France and Spain go head-to-head in the other fixture.