World Cup 2022: Where will England play their group stage matches?

England have been drawn in Group B with Iran and the United States for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.They will also face the winner of the UEFA play-off route, which will be either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales.England's first match will be on 21 November as they face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.The final will be held on 18 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.