A ‘psychic’ alpaca has predicted England will qualify for the World Cup knockout stages - despite losing to Iran in their opening match.

The animal, named Alfie, is said to be one of the “smartest and most responsive alpacas” at his petting zoo in Southcombe, Oxfordshire, and has predicted the winner of each of the national team’s fixtures.

He predicted Gareth Southgate’s side will get off to a slow start, tipping Iran to win the first game, before picking England to beat the USA and Wales.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.