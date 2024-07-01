Under-pressure Southgate explains why he showed England players 1966 presentation

Gareth Southgate has explained why he showed England players a presentation about the 1966 World Cup win as their Euro 2024 campaign continues.

Speaking after their 2-1 victory against Slovakia on Sunday, 30 June, the under-pressure England boss said that he wanted to highlight how tournaments "take you in strange places and difficult routes."

It came after Southgate revealed that Ivan Toney "had the hump" with him for bringing him on in the 94th minute.

“We wanted to highlight the value of the squad. The fact that some of the players you think are going to be in like a Jimmy Greaves then ends up playing a different role and the support of players like Jimmy Armfield," Southgate added.