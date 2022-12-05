England team players celebrate at World Cup basecamp following Senegal win

England's players were greeted by overjoyed hotel staff and supporters as they returned to their Al Wakrah base following their win over Senegal.

Gareth Southgate's side secured their quarter-finals appearance after a 3-0 win over the West African team on Sunday 4 December, driven by goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Arriving back at the hotel following the highly successful game, the Lions were met with gleeful adoration in the form of flags and confetti.

Jack Grealish takes particular delight in the attention and begins dancing with the supporters.

