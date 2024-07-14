England fan in Queen Elizabeth outfit defends spending £2000 to be at Euro 2024 final

An England fan dressed as Queen Elizabeth II has said he spent £2000 to be at the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, describing the experience as "priceless."

Rory told Sky News he flew from Chicago to Germany for the special occasion, which has drawn thousands of fans to the capital city.

"England means so much more to me than any money does. It's priceless to be here," he explained.

The Three Lions face Spain at the Olympiastadion on Sunday, 14 July, as they aim to win a first major men’s trophy in 58 years.