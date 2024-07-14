Declan Rice urges Gareth Southgate to stick around for 2026 World Cup

The England squad is keen for Gareth Southgate to stay on as manager to see the World Cup in 2026, according to Declan Rice.

On Sunday, Southgate's side faces the Euro 2024 final against Spain - aiming to end a 58-year wait to land a major men’s trophy.

The manager has been being widely criticised during the tournament, but now has the chance to go one better than the penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

His contract expires in December and it has not been confirmed if he will stay in place.

"He’s top," Rice told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash.