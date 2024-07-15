England players applauded as they leave Berlin hotel after Euro 2024 loss

England players were applauded by fans as they left their hotel in Berlin to head home following defeat to Spain at the Euro 2024 final.

Cole Palmer helped England equalise with Spain during the 73rd minute, but a goal from the opposition in the final minutes secured the win.

Gareth Southgate previously commended the team’s “incredible” determination in the tournament, but admitted the “best team won” in the end.

However, he hasn’t yet acknowledged whether he’ll continue to serve as manager.

Over 50,000 fans travelled to Berlin to watch England play in the final.