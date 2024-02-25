Independent TV
Lewis Hamilton went with ‘gut feeling’ on Ferrari move: ‘Best for me’
Lewis Hamilton has revealed moving to Ferrari was a “gut decision”.
Opening up on his switch from Mercedes, the seven-time F1 world champion said he needed to “find out what would be best” for himself and his future.
“The opportunity just popped up and I was like, okay, I’ve got to think for a second. And I didn’t have a lot of time to think and I had to just go with my gut feeling and I decided to take the opportunity,” Hamilton told F1: Back at Base, a BBC 5 Live podcast.
“I didn’t speak to anybody. I didn’t tell my parents until the day of it being announced, so no one knew. I really wanted to do it for myself.”
Hamilton also admitted leaving Mercedes was the “hardest decision”.
The F1: Back at Base podcast is now available on BBC Sounds’ F1: Chequered Flag feed.
