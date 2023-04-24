Napoli fans on motorbikes escort team bus through city at 3am after Juventus win

Napoli fans riding motorbikes escorted the team’s bus through the streets of the city after their dramatic win away to Juventus on Sunday night (23 April).

The Serie A leaders beat their rivals 1-0 in Turin, with Giacomo Raspadori scoring the only goal of the game in the 93rd minute.

Napoli are now on the brink of their first league title since 1990 and could win it as early as next weekend, if they beat Salernitana and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan.

After the club’s last-minute heroics against Juventus, they were given a hero’s welcome upon returning home, with fans following the team bus in the middle of the night.

