Real Betis give new signing Hector Bellerin Wes Anderson-inspired reveal

Real Betis have confirmed the return of defender Hector Bellerin with an impressive Wes Anderson-inspired reveal.

The Spaniard, 28, is back with the club after just a year away, having played on loan at Betis for the 2021/22 season.

He featured for Sporting Lisbon earlier in 2023, having been signed by the Portuguese club in the January transfer window.

Bellerin has committed to a five-year deal as he returns to Betis, the club his grandfather supported.

His transfer was announced in impressive style, with the social media video jumping on the recent trend of Anderson’s style.