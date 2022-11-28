Football fan attacks opposition goalkeeper with corner flag during Turkey match

A football fan entered the pitch at a local football derby in Turkey, hitting the opposition goalkeeper in the head with a corner flag.

After the game between second division sides Goztepe and Altay on Sunday, 27 November, was abandoned in the first half after fireworks and flares were thrown, injuring fans.

A supporter then ran towards Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc to attack him from behind.

In a statement, Turkey’s football federation (TFF) it “condemned” the incidents and wished a “speedy recovery” to both fans and Ozenc.

