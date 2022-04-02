Gareth Southgate confident it’s ‘possible’ that England can win World Cup

England football manager, Gareth Southgate, has said “it’s possible” in response to a question on whether the team can go all the way and win the 2022 World Cup.

“That’s what we’re here for, we’re trying to achieve that goal,” he told reporters. “It’s possible because if you can get to a semi-final, then you can get to a final, then of course you can win.”

However, he has added that England are “one of several teams in that position” so the tournament could be wide open.

