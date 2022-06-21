Gary Lineker has revealed he suffered “racist abuse” both as a child and during his football career, because of his “darkish skin”.

The England legend opened up on the abuse during an interview with The High Performance Podcast.

“I was a tiny geeky kid with darkish skin and [got] pretty much racist abuse even though I’m as English as they come,” Lineker said.

“Even in professional football I had that a couple of times, [but] I wouldn’t ever name any names.”

