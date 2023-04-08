Terrifying moment towering pine trees fall on spectators at the Masters

Three towering pine trees fell near spectators at The Masters as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday 7 April.

Nobody was hurt, but the second round of play was suspended for the day as heavy wind and rain hit the course in Georgia, US.

Footage shows the frightening moment two enormous pines fell near the 17th-tee box, sending the patrons in the area diving for cover.

Another tree fell elsewhere.

Workers quickly arrived with chainsaws to begin clearing the fallen trees.

