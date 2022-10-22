Pep Guardiola left speechless following Erling Haaland’s brace against Brighton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left speechless when asked about striker Erling Haaland’s heroics in a 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Norwegian forward scored a first half brace at the Etihad Stadium, leaving his coach lost for words.

"I am a Catalan person, so my English is not big enough (to describe Haaland’s performance), the Spaniard said after the match.

Haaland’s goals were added to by Kevin de Bruyne, after Leandro Trossard scored for Brighton.

