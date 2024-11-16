Jake Paul didn’t just make history when he stepped into the ring to take on boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The YouTube star wore the most expensive sporting outfit in history to take on the 58-year-old on Saturday (16 November).

The $1 million outfit by Jack Paul x The Surgeon features 380 carats of VVS diamonds.

The YouTube star showed off the bespoke silver shoes and shorts before his fight in a special Instagram video.

Paul also arrived at the AT&T Stadium in a bespoke Italian wool suit by David August, handcrafted in LA.