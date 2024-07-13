James Anderson downs pint as 21-year Test career comes to end

James Anderson downed a pint of Guinness in front of a cheering crowd as he marked the end of his 21-year Test career on Friday, 12 July.

The 41-year-old retired as the leading Test wicket-taker among seam bowlers, behind only spin greats Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne in the overall list.

Anderson waved goodbye for the last time at Lord’s, making West Indies wicketkeeper Josh Da Silva the 704th and final victim.

Hundreds of fans gathered to pay tribute to the sports star in front of the famous old pavilion as Anderson downed the beer in a matter of seconds.