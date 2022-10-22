Jurgen Klopp: Only Liverpool to blame for Nottingham Forest defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he only has his side to blame following their shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (22 October).

The German lambasted his sides poor finishing, saying he "can’t explain" how Liverpool were unable to score, after Virgil Van Dijk and both Roberto Firmino missed chances.

Former Liverpool man Taiwo Awoniyi’s winner stunned the visitors as Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with the victory.

