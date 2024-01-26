Xabi Alonso plays down Liverpool link after Klopp shares plan to step down

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is not thinking about the possibility of becoming the next Liverpool manager, insisting he is in the “right place” in Germany.

The former Reds midfielder is one of the early frontrunners to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after the German’s bombshell announcement on Friday 26 January that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Alonso, who enjoyed great success with Liverpool as a player, is earning himself a reputation as one of the top coaches in Europe after guiding Leverkusen to a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.