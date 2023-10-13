KSI and Tommy Fury sling insults at one another during heated face-off

Tommy Fury promised an “early night” in his showdown against YouTube star KSI at a chaotic press conference that saw the pair sling insults at one another while separated by perspex glass inside a cage.

Animosity has steadily been building between Fury and KSI, who may be relative novices in boxing but the fame they have found outside the ropes means their fight is heavily anticipated.

The pair go toe-to-toe inside the ring on Saturday 14 September at the Manchester Arena.

Earlier this week, KSI was filmed “spitting” at Tommy’s father, John Fury.