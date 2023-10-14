Boxing: KSI and Tommy Fury attempt to smash partition during heated clash

KSI and Tommy Fury furiously clashed ahead of their six-round cruiserweight fight at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Fury, 24, and KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka, both attempted to smash a plastic partition separating the pair during their official weigh-in.

Footage captures the moment KSI, 30, and Fury began pounding on the glass as they shouted obscenities at each other.

Security guards standing nearby watch on as Fury repeatedly punches the partition with both hands.

While the pair continue to rile each other up, KSI shouts: "It is over, it is over," with Fury responding: "24 hours, 24 hours".