Kyrgios hits back after Tsitsipas calls him ‘evil bully’ during Wimbledon interview

Nick Kyrgios has insisted that he "did not do anything disrespectful" after fellow Wimbledon star Stefanos Tsitsipas accused him of "bullying".

The pair traded insults in the interview room following an on-court "circus" of arguments.

Kyrgios argued with the umpire during his four-set win against the Greek fourth seed. Both players were handed code violations for their behaviour during the match.

"I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me. He was the one who hit a spectator", Kyrgios said.

