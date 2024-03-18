Laura Kenny opens up on retirement decision: ‘I always knew deep down’

Dame Laura Kenny opened up on how she knew it was time to “hang that bike up” as she announced her cycling retirement.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast in an interview broadcast on Monday, 18 March, Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete said: “I always knew deep down I would know when was the right time. I have had an absolute blast but now is the time for me to hang that bike up.”

The five-time Olympic gold medallist, 31, had been expected to compete at the Paris Games this summer.

Dame Laura and her husband Sir Jason Kenny welcomed a second son in 2023, and she said spending time at home was proving more and more alluring to her.