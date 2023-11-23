Lewis Hamilton has denied Christian Horner’s claims that he reached out over a potential move from Mercedes, saying the Red Bull team principal is “just stirring things”.

Horner claimed in an interview published on Wednesday 22 November that a representative of the seven-time F1 champion had approached Red Bull earlier this year - before he signed his two-year Mercedes contract renewal.

“I don’t really understand what he’s been talking about because no one, as far as I’m aware, from my team has spoken to him,” Hamilton said, responding to the claims.

“However, he did reach out to me earlier on in the year about meeting up, but that’s it. I just congratulated them on an amazing year.

“So I’m not really sure, I think he’s just stirring things.”