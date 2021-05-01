Lewis Hamilton changing name to include mother Carmen’s surname

Sir Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is in the process of changing his name.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion wants to incorporate his mother Carmen’s maiden name, Larbalestier, alongside Hamilton.

“I am really proud of my family’s name. My mum’s name is Larbalestier and I’m just about to put that in my name,” the Mercedes driver said, speaking ahead of the 2022 F1 season.

“I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

Hamilton added that he is “working on” the change but it will not be official for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

