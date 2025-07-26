The Lionesses completed their final training session in Basel ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2025 final against Spain.

Manager Sarina Wiegman observed closely as the squad ran through their drills.

This marks Wiegman’s third consecutive European Championship final and her fifth straight major tournament final, a run that began with her Euro 2017 triumph with the Netherlands.

Lauren James took part in training despite the ankle injury she sustained during England’s semi-final victory over Italy.

The team now faces an anxious wait to see if she’ll be fit to play in the final.