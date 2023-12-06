Sarina Weigman was almost speechless after the Lionesses failed to make the Nations League knockouts despite a 6-0 thrashing of Scotland on Tuesday 5 December.

The European Champions were primed to go through, as well as secure Team GB’s place in the 2024 Olympics.

A last-minute goal in the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Belgium saw the Dutch progress on goal difference, however.

“When Lucy (Bronze) scored that goal I thought ‘We are going to get this,’ but that’s football and then the Netherlands scored in the late seconds and that’s how close it was,” the England boss told reporters.