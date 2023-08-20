England’s Lionesses have been seeing filing into Stadium Australia for their World Cup final clash against Spain, looking calm and collected.

Some players had their headphones in, while some bopped along to Vanessa Amorosi’s 90s hit ‘Absolutely Everybody’ as they made their way in.

Fan-favourites including Alessia Russo and Ella Toone are on the starting line-up, with Lauren James, who is returning after a two-match suspension, waiting it out on the bench.

This is the Lionesses’ first time ever reaching a World Cup final.