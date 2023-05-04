Liverpool’s match-winning penalty was ‘embarrassing’, says Fulham boss

Fulham manager Marco Silva claims the award of Liverpool’s match-winning penalty was “embarrassing”.

His side slipped to an eighth defeat in 10 games at Anfield on Wednesday night, with Mohamed Salah’s spot-kick separating the two teams after Issa Diop was judged to have fouled Darwin Nunez.

“Losing 1-0, the way they scored the goal, I have to say that is embarrassing,” Silva said.

“To give a penalty like that, and after VAR didn’t take that penalty [away], we cannot understand.”

